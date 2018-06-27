Concord, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2018) - In response to multiple recent press releases by Wolverine Technologies Corp. ("Wolverine") concerning Decision-Zone Inc., the management of Decision-Zone Inc. releases the following points of clarification:

Decision-Zone Inc. is a privately held corporation.

Wolverine Technologies does not hold any shares, neither directly or indirectly, in Decision-Zone Inc. nor does Decision-Zone have any business dealings with Wolverine.

It has come to our attention that on April 16, 2016 David Chalk signed a "Share Purchase Agreement" regarding Decision-Zone shares with Wolverine Technologies Corp.



On March 24, 2016, approximately 3 weeks prior to the signing of this agreement, Master Mcafee, (at the Ontario Superior Court) issued an order specifying that David Chalk "shall not transfer, encumber, pledge or otherwise deal with his shares in Decision-Zone Inc. subject to further order of the court". Mr. Chalk disregarded Master Mcafee's court order by signing the April 16, 2016 Share Purchase Agreement.

David Chalk is a shareholder and director of the corporation. Mr. Chalk was removed as an officer of the corporation on September 30, 2015. In order to protect the interests of Decision-Zone corporation and its shareholders, Decision-Zone Inc. has filed a lawsuit against David Chalk claiming the following: Mr. Chalk, on numerous occasions, disregarded his fiduciary responsibilities as director of the Corporation and acted against the interests of the shareholders and the Corporation.

Mr. Chalk, on numerous occasions, disregarded his "duty of loyalty" (a fiduciary duty) to the corporation, according to which he has an obligation to act honestly, in good faith, and with a view to the best interests of the corporation.

Mr. Chalk misrepresented and fraudulently claimed publicly that he was a co-inventor of Decision-Zone's patented technology.

Mr. Chalk misrepresented and fraudulently claimed publicly that his solely owned corporation, Enigma Mobile, had licensed the Decision-Zone technology.

David Chalk has not been granted the authority to speak on behalf of the organization. Any and all comments made by Mr. Chalk about Decision-Zone Inc. the company and any of its products, technologies, etc. are solely Mr. Chalk's and are not endorsed by Decision-Zone Inc.