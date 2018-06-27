Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-27 / 17:38 *PRESS RELEASE* ? Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG: Volker Walprecht appointed as Chief Financial Officer as of 1 July 2018 Waldenburg, 28 June 2018. Volker Walprecht, 54, is appointed as Chief Financial Officer to the Executive Board of R. STAHL as of 1 July 2018. The company announced this today. "We are very delighted to have gained Volker Walprecht, a proven financial expert who has many years of executive experience in industrial companies. He will continue to drive and shape the operational and strategic realignment of R. STAHL in all areas of the Finance division. We wish him every success in his new role", said Heiko Stallboerger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Walprecht is appointed member of the Executive Board with a contractual term of three years. Volker Walprecht holds a degree in business administration from the University Gesamthochschule Essen. He brings with him many years of international management experience, particularly in the areas of finance, controlling and M&A in the automotive and commercial vehicles industry, as well as in the energy and the oil & gas sectors. His career history includes time spent with former automotive supplier Mannesmann VDO, Siemens VDO/Continental and Siemens AG. In 2012, he was appointed as Chief Financial Officer to the Executive Board of Grammer AG, Amberg. Three years later he moved to Kelvion Holding GmbH, Bochum, as Commercial Director before joining Bonum GmbH, Essen, as partner in 2017. *About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com* R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in risk areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/ distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming, up to automation. Typical customers operate in growth industries, such as the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries and the food industry. In 2017, 1,763 employees generated sales of EUR268.5 million. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5). Contact: R. STAHL AG Am Bahnhof 30, 74638 Waldenburg (Wuertt.) Dr. Thomas Kornek Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Phone: +49 7942 943 1395 e-mail: investornews@stahl.de WKN: A1PHBB ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5 Ticker symbol: RSL2 Listing: Regulated Market / Prime Standard Stock exchanges: XETRA, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf, Munich, Berlin-Bremen, Hamburg End of Media Release Issuer: R. Stahl AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-06-27 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: R. Stahl AG Am Bahnhof 30 74638 Waldenburg Germany Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0 Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333 E-mail: investornews@stahl.de Internet: www.r-stahl.com ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5 WKN: A1PHBB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 699499 2018-06-27

