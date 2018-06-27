B&H Photo Video: Sony Releases Version 3.0 Firmware for the A9

Sony has just rolled out firmware updates for its a9 full-frame mirrorless camera, with the release of firmware version 3.0.
The Sony A9 firmware update adds the following capabilities to the popular a9 camera.
- For media and sports photographers, the option to Write Serial Number (on/off) to the EXIF data is added.
- Autofocus tracking performance in the AF-C mode is improved.
- Focus speed in low light is improved.
- AF Track Sens is a selectable option in custom key settings.
- Support added for all focus areas when using the LA-EA3 mount adapter.
- A reduced lag time when shooting flash.
- Wireless support for Slow Sync and Rear Sync flash.
- White Balance auto-correction when using flash color filters.
- Stabilized release time lag when in AF-C mode.
- Overall stability improvements.
Head to the Sony Support page to download this latest Version 3.0 of the camera's firmware.
Sony a9 Mirrorless Digital Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1333228-REG/sony_ilce_9_b_alpha_a9_mirrorless_digital.html
Product Highlights
- 24.2MP Full-Frame Stacked CMOS Sensor
- BIONZ X Image Processor & Front-End LSI
- 693-Point AF System & 20 fps Shooting
- Blackout-Free Quad-VGA 3.7m-Dot OLED EVF
- Internal UHD 4K Video Recording
- 5-Axis SteadyShot INSIDE Stabilization
- 3.0" 1.44m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD
- ISO 204,800, Silent Electronic Shutter
- Built-In Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, Dual SD Slots
- Integrated LAN and PC Sync Terminals
