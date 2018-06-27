B&H Photo Video: Sony Releases Version 3.0 Firmware for the A9

Sony has just rolled out firmware updates for its a9 full-frame mirrorless camera, with the release of firmware version 3.0.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2018 /

The Sony A9 firmware update adds the following capabilities to the popular a9 camera.

For media and sports photographers, the option to Write Serial Number (on/off) to the EXIF data is added.

Autofocus tracking performance in the AF-C mode is improved.

Focus speed in low light is improved.

AF Track Sens is a selectable option in custom key settings.

Support added for all focus areas when using the LA-EA3 mount adapter.

A reduced lag time when shooting flash.

Wireless support for Slow Sync and Rear Sync flash.

White Balance auto-correction when using flash color filters.

Stabilized release time lag when in AF-C mode.

Overall stability improvements.

Head to the Sony Support page to download this latest Version 3.0 of the camera's firmware.

Sony a9 Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1333228-REG/sony_ilce_9_b_alpha_a9_mirrorless_digital.html

Product Highlights

24.2MP Full-Frame Stacked CMOS Sensor

BIONZ X Image Processor & Front-End LSI

693-Point AF System & 20 fps Shooting

Blackout-Free Quad-VGA 3.7m-Dot OLED EVF

Internal UHD 4K Video Recording

5-Axis SteadyShot INSIDE Stabilization

3.0" 1.44m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

ISO 204,800, Silent Electronic Shutter

Built-In Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, Dual SD Slots

Integrated LAN and PC Sync Terminals

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B & H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the camera gear.

CONTACT:



Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video, Pro Audio

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE: B&H Photo Video