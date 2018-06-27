Regulatory News:

The General Meeting of Electro Power Systems S.A. («EPS») (Paris:EPS), technology pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids, listed on the French-regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), was held on 26 June 2018 at 10 a.m. (Paris time).

The shareholders were convened to vote on the following resolutions:

Resolution n° 1 : Approval of the individual financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2017 and discharge to the members of the board of directors;

The shareholders' attendance was as follows:

Total number of shares 9 575 145 Total number of shareholders present, represented or voting by correspondence 12 Total number of voting rights expressed by the shareholders present, represented or voting by correspondence 6 493 118

Thus, the quorum reached was of 57.748%.

The results of the vote are as follows:

Resolution Outcome Votes «in favour» Votes «against» Abstention Resolution n° 1 Approved 6 488 227 99,92 0 0 4 891 0,08 Resolution n° 2 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 3 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 4 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 5 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 6 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 7 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 8 Approved 6 355 817 97,89 137 301 2,11 0 0 Resolution n° 9 Approved 6 216 712 95,74 276 406 4,26 0 0 Resolution n° 10 Approved 6 355 817 97,89 137 301 2,11 0 0 Resolution n° 11 Approved 6 355 817 97,89 137 301 2,11 0 0 Resolution n° 12 Approved 6 355 817 97,89 137 301 2,11 0 0 Resolution n° 13 Approved 6 355 817 97,89 137 301 2,11 0 0 Resolution n° 14 Approved 6 216 712 95,74 276 406 4,26 0 0 Resolution n° 15 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 16 Approved 6 355 817 97,89 137 301 2,11 0 0 Resolution n° 17 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 18 Approved 6 355 817 97,89 137 301 2,11 0 0 Resolution n° 19 Approved 6 355 817 97,89 137 301 2,11 0 0 Resolution n° 20 Approved 6 216 712 95,74 276 406 4,26 0 0 Resolution n° 21 Approved 6 355 817 97,89 137 301 2,11 0 0 Resolution n° 22 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 23 Approved 6 216 712 95,74 276 406 4,26 0 0 Resolution n° 24 Approved 6 216 712 95,74 276 406 4,26 0 0 Resolution n° 25 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 26 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 27 Approved 6 354 950 97,87 138 168 2,13 0 0 Resolution n° 28 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 29 Approved 6 354 950 97,87 138 168 2,13 0 0 Resolution n° 30 Cancelled N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Resolution n° 31 Approved 6 332 950 97,53 22 000 0,34 0 0 Resolution n° 32 Approved 6 471 118 99,66 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 33 Approved 6 354 950 97,87 138 168 2,13 0 0 Resolution n° 34 Approved 5 918 874 91,16 574 244 8,84 0 0 Resolution n° 35 Approved 5 918 874 91,16 574 169 8,84 75 <0,01 Resolution n° 36 Approved 5 918 874 91,16 574 244 8,84 0 0 Resolution n° 37 Approved 5 918 874 91,16 574 169 8,84 75 <0,01 Resolution n° 38 Approved 6 354 950 97,87 138 168 2,13 0 0 Resolution n° 39 Approved 5 923 845 91,23 569 273 8,77 0 0 Resolution n° 40 Approved 6 354 950 97,87 138 168 2,13 0 0 Resolution n° 41 Approved 6 471 118 99,66 22 000 0,34 0 0 Resolution n° 42 Rejected 945 375 14,56 5 547 743 85,44 0 0 Resolution n° 43 Approved 6 218 147 95,77 274 971 4,23 0 0 Resolution n° 44 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0 Resolution n° 45 Approved 6 493 118 100 0 0 0 0

ABOUT EPS

Electro Power Systems (EPS) operates in the sustainable energy sector, specializing in storage solutions and microgrids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source. Listed on the French-regulated market Euronext (EPS:FP), EPS is part of the ENGIE group and is listed in the CAC Mid Small and the CAC All-Tradable indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy. Thanks to technology covered by 130 patents and applications, combined with more than 10 years of R&D, the Group develops utility scale energy storage systems to stabilize electrical grids that are heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries and microgrids in emerging economies to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels. As of 31 December 2017, EPS has installed and has under commissioning an aggregate of 48 large scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems powered by renewables and energy storage that provides energy to over 165,000 customers every day, with a total capacity output of 47MWh systems in 21 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

