InvestingHaven's research team tipped Pandora Media, symbol P, a music streaming service, some 2 months ago. Until recently this stock was literally "dumped and forgotten', hated, although it was a market darling a couple of years ago. Since we tipped Pandora Media back in April the stock trades 30 pct higher. Is there more upside potential, time to buy, or is the top near? As detailed in this article in the public domain Online Streaming Stock Pandora Flashed a BUY Signal in April of 2018. InvestingHaven's team looked at the chart, financials and fundamentals of this company, only to conclude the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...