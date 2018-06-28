Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

KARIYA, JAPAN, June 28, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation, one of the world's largest suppliers of automotive technology and components, today announced that it will integrate the operations of three of its group companies: DENSO Korea Electronics Corporation, DENSO Korea Automotive Corporation, and DENSO International Korea Corporation. The combined companies will operate as DENSO Korea Corporation and will improve financial strength and achieve growth in South Korea by integrating the development, manufacturing and sales of automotive components in the region.Since the establishment of its first production company in South Korea in 1976, DENSO has locally manufactured display products, such as instrument clusters and head-up displays, as well as car air conditioners, starters, alternators, and small motors for automakers in South Korea. In 1997, DENSO established a sales company, which is currently annexed by a technical center to fulfill development functions, in order to promote localization of operations.The operational integration of the three companies will create synergies in both technology development and production, and incorporate sales functions to accelerate the development of products that meet the needs of local customers. The functional sections, including business planning, will be consolidated to increase management speed.DENSO remains committed to meeting the needs of regional customers and contributing to the development of the local economy and auto industry.About DensoDENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions and employs nearly 140,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, totaled US$39.8 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com, or visit our media website at www.densomediacenter.com.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.