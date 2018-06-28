INGENICO GROUP: Ingenico's Axium D7 first POS to achieve both Google Mobile Services and PCI-PTS v5 certifications

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced that its Axium D7, the world's only payment device to fulfil the Google Mobile Services (GMS) requirements, achieved the PCI-PTS v5 certification, highest security standard in the payment industry. This makes the Axium D7 unique on two grounds.

While many of the latest payment terminals on the market obtained the PCI-PTS v5 certification, none of these but Ingenico's Axium D7 can offer an application-rich smartphone- or tablet-like experience, as evidenced by its GMS certification. GMS is a collection of Google applications and APIs that enables this Android-powered dual-screen ECR-POS to give merchants full access to a host of Google applications (including Search, Chrome, YouTube and Google Maps) on a large merchant-facing display. They can also select third-party applications that help them manage all aspects of their business from a single device, far beyond checkout and payment acceptance. The Axium D7 improves customer interactions and creates new shopping experiences.

The Axium D7 and its rich business ecosystem combines Ingenico's assets in secure payments and cloud services with Google Mobile Services and a wealth of Android applications. It enables merchants to accept all electronic payments including NFC cards and wallets as well as alternative payments based on QR codes such as Alipay. The Axium D7 is a real asset to banks and acquirers, who can stand out from their competitors and build loyalty among their small and medium merchant customers.

'We are delighted to provide merchants with the world's only Android POS to boast both the PCI-PTS v5 and Google Mobile Services certifications, acknowledging that the Axium D7 offers a tablet-like user experience. This ECR-POS seamlessly integrates existing business apps from the Google Play Store into merchant environments while ensuring the highest level of protection for cardholders' data.' said Patrice Le Marre, EVP of the Banks & Acquirers Business Unit at Ingenico Group. 'The recent PCI-PTS v5 certification of the Axium D7 illustrates Ingenico's commitment to improving consumer and merchant experience without compromise on security.'

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

For more experts' views, visit our blog (https://blog.ingenico.com/).

Contacts

Communication

Coba Taillefer

External Communications Manager

coba.taillefer@ingenico.com

T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62



Investors

Laurent Marie

VP Investor Relations &

Financial Communication

laurent.marie@ingenico.com (mailto:laurent.marie@ingenico.com)

T./ +33 1 58 01 92 98



Investors

Kevin Woringer

Investor Relations Manager

kevin.woringer@ingenico.com (mailto:kevin.woringer@ingenico.com)

T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09





PDF VERSION (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2201722/853936.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

