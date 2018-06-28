sprite-preloader
Sectra Publishes Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report for 2017/2018

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) Annual Report for the 2017/2018 fiscal year is now available on www.sectra.com/annual_report.The Board of Directors' most recent Corporate Governance Report is available on www.sectra.com/corporate_governance.

Investors and shareholders are asked to refer to the digital versions available on the company's website. Anyone wishing to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report by mail is asked to submit a special request to http://www.sectra.com/investor/subscribe/reports/. Printed copies of the Annual Report will be distributed starting in mid-July.

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:25 a.m. (CET) on June 28, 2018.

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander
CEO and President
Sectra AB
46 (0)-705-23-52-27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-publishes-annual-report-and-corporate-governance-report-for-2017-2018,c2558236

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/2558236/867726.pdf

Sectra Annual Report 2017/2018

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1263/2558236/972f7e6a6386be24.pdf

Sectra Corporate Governance 2017/2018 DOC-ESVN-AZQJUF

http://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-ar1718-frontpage-eng,c2442704

Sectra ÅR1718 frontpage ENG


© 2018 PR Newswire