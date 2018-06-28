LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) Annual Report for the 2017/2018 fiscal year is now available on www.sectra.com/annual_report.The Board of Directors' most recent Corporate Governance Report is available on www.sectra.com/corporate_governance.

Investors and shareholders are asked to refer to the digital versions available on the company's website. Anyone wishing to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report by mail is asked to submit a special request to http://www.sectra.com/investor/subscribe/reports/. Printed copies of the Annual Report will be distributed starting in mid-July.

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:25 a.m. (CET) on June 28, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President

Sectra AB

46 (0)-705-23-52-27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-publishes-annual-report-and-corporate-governance-report-for-2017-2018,c2558236

The following files are available for download: