Nasdaq Riga on June 27, 2018 received application from AS "Storent Investments" requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic bond list: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000802304 100 10 000 000 EUR 30.06.2020 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: AS "Storent Investments" bond prospectus Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.