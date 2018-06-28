Aker Solutions ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results for 2018

June 28, 2018 - Aker Solutions will publish its second-quarter and half-year results for 2018 on Thursday, July 12, at 07:00 CEST.

We invite investors, analysts and media to a presentation of the results at Aker Solutions' headquarters, Oksenøyveien 8, Fornebu.

July 12, 201809:00 CESTOksenøyveien 8, Fornebu, NorwayEnglish

To attend the presentation, please pre-register using this link: http://akersolutions.com/registration (http://akersolutions.com/registration)

We kindly ask that you pre-register even if you are not yet certain whether you will attend the presentation in person.

The presentation will be broadcast live on http://akersolutions.com/webcast (http://akersolutions.com/webcast) at 09:00 CEST.

Dial-in details are available here: http://akersolutions.com/dial-in (http://akersolutions.com/dial-in)

The second-quarter 2018 earnings report and presentation will be available on http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com) and http://newsweb.no (http://newsweb.no)

Media Contact:

Tor Odland, mob: +47 9909 0872, e-mail: tor.odland@akersolutions.com (mailto:tor.odland@akersolutions.com)

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 14,000 people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/) for more information on our business, people and values.

