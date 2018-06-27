Heritage Financial Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corp. (NASD:HFWA) will replace Kindred Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: KND) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, July 2. A group that includes S&P 500 constituent Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is acquiring Kindred Healthcare in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.
Heritage Financial provides various financial services to businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Olympia, WA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.
