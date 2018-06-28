Kaseya International Ltd.: Kaseya Appoints Industry Veteran CJ Wimley as President and Chief Customer Officer

NEW YORK and MIAMI, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya (http://www.kaseya.com/) (http://www.kaseya.com/), the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations, today announced the appointment of CJ Wimley as president and chief customer officer. Wimley leads a team of customer success advocates committed to empowering customers with the tools, knowledge and resources necessary to derive maximum value from their Kaseya relationship.

Under Wimley's leadership, the Kaseya customer success organization's primary objective is to deliver world-class standards for customer success. Helping to lead the organization are Jim Mangano, senior vice president of global customer services, Bruno Stanziale, vice president of customer success management, and recently promoted, long-time Kaseya veteran Sabine Beijk-Link, vice president of customer success in EMEA.

Kaseya's restructured approach to customer success focuses on one-on-one, personal training supported by a team of advocates empowered to assist customers at every point along their journey. Each account team is comprised of solutions specialists, technical account managers, and sales administrators, who are led by an overall account manager who is accountable for and dedicated to the customer's well being. Bolstering the teams are new service offerings that help customers leverage the full functionality of Kaseya's products and services to ensure faster time to value. One such example is Kaseya Automation Essentials, which delivers both self-service and hands-on professional services to help customers automate RMM tasks. This service is an exponential force multiplier for customers who get to experience immediate value and take full advantage of the capabilities built-in to Kaseya's revolutionary RMM 2.0 platform.

"I've said this time and again - we only succeed when our customers succeed. So it should come as no surprise that I've chosen a proven leader with a long track record of customer success management to lead this most important function," said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. "Our technologies serve as the backbone to our customers' businesses, and as such, we have a tremendous responsibility to ensure their success. I have no doubt that the wealth of knowledge and experience CJ brings will not only strengthen our customer relationships, but more importantly, enable our customers to take their business to the next level."

A 30-year veteran of the B2B technology industry, Wimley joins Kaseya from TeamDynamix, where he served as CEO and oversaw the transformation of the company's go-to-market strategy and customer success organization. Prior to TeamDynamix, Wimley was an executive at SunGard where he held various positions including head of the order-to-cash business and lead for the innovations team within the corporate solutions vertical. Wimley joined SunGard as part of the GETPAID acquisition, where he was a member of the management team for more than 10 years. During this time, he built a global services organization, led research and development efforts and a worldwide salesforce, and later spearheaded the sale to SunGard.

"Fred Voccola's laser focus on doing what's right for the customer is the lynch pin to Kaseya's ongoing success and a key reason why I decided to join the company," said Wimley. "It's rare to be a part of a team that has such a clear vision on how to bring value to its customers so they can be more successful. It's a privilege to help lead Kaseya during this exciting time and to develop the strategy and execution that will transform the way our customers do business."

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. The Kaseya IT Complete platform is the industry's most comprehensive, integrated solution suite purposely engineered to help IT both run and grow the business. It empowers businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, simplify backup and disaster recovery, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com (http://www.kaseya.com/).