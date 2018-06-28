

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Metals Inc. (CME) announced the appointment of Patsie Ducharme as Senior Vice President Finance & Chief Financial Officer to replace Pierre Monet effective July 1, 2018.



Patsie Ducharme is a Certified Public Accountant with over 27 years of work experience, mainly spent in the manufacturing sector of pulp, paper, forestry and packaging. She has over 10 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer with Elopak Inc., Fibrek Inc. and Malette Industries Inc. Previously, she held various progressive financial positions for 12 years with Tembec Inc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX