Certification accelerates multi-vendor, flexible SD-WAN strategy for service providers

InfoVista, the leading provider of network and application performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced interoperability of its InfoVista Ipanema virtual network function (VNF) on Cisco's Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) platform. The collaboration helps to accelerate service providers' network function virtualization (NFV) vision for SD-WAN, simplifying the integration and support of multi-vendor NFV environments and allowing service providers to bring new services to market quickly.

As the SD-WAN market matures, enterprises prefer best-of-breed components within their overall SD-WAN framework, especially in highly specialized domains like application intelligence and security. Service providers therefore need to deliver flexible SD-WAN offerings based on NFV and centralized orchestration that allows them to differentiate and add value. However, the onus of integrating and supporting multiple suppliers has delayed service provider's NFV vision and threatened to erode the economic benefits offered by NFV.

InfoVista's best-of-breed VNF provides the most comprehensive set of session-level application Intelligence modules. InfoVista is the only vendor that offers application visibility, dynamic session QoS, application path selection and WAN optimization in a single VNF. This unique combination is valuable to customers because those functions can be activated remotely based on licensing, without uploading additional VNF in the uCPE.

Service providers can now choose the InfoVista VNF with the backing of such interoperability programs, substantially lowering the cost barriers to integrating and supporting multi-vendor NFV environments. The interoperability with Cisco covers a variety of areas that include VNF on-boarding, VNF initialization, lifecycle management (patching, upgrading), VNF resilience and VNF scaling, substantially easing the System Integration and testing effort for operators intending to pursue NFV based SD-WAN offerings to the market. The program is designed to sustain the interoperability validation through their releases cycles. InfoVista and Cisco have also established a documented support channel to jointly support mutual customers.

InfoVista's open partnership with industry leaders such as Cisco demonstrate its commitment to helping service providers launch SD-WAN solutions through an ecosystem that now includes eight universal CPE (uCPE) partners in addition to leading security vendors and network orchestration partners. BT, a key channel partner of InfoVista, would be among many of InfoVista's CSP partners looking to offer the Ipanema VNF to the market.

Supporting Quotes:

Sylvain Quartier, SVP Product Strategy Enterprise, InfoVista: InfoVista is proud to be among the first SD-WAN vendors to certify on Cisco's ENCS platform. This speaks of our commitment to NFV and our eagerness to offer enterprises our application-aware SD-WAN modules over network hardware platforms of their choice. This will allow service providers to offer their customers best-of-breed solutions without complex integration, helping them reduce their costs and maximize the true value of NFV.

Keith Langridge, Vice President, Global Network Services at BT: Our Dynamic Network Services include our NFV capability, Connect Services Platform. The solution utilizes Cisco's ENCS at the edge, the perfect evolution path for our customers who have large Cisco estates. InfoVista is already a key part of our Dynamic Network Services offering and we have a proven history of delivering successful solutions together. So the certification of InfoVista on Cisco's ENCS platform is great news for our VNF solution and our customers.

