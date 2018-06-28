Nasdaq Riga decided to list AS "Storent Investments" bonds on Baltic Bond list as of June 29, 2018. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "Storent Investments" Issuer's short name STOR Securities ISIN code LV0000802304 Securities maturity date 30.06.2020 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of listed securities 100 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 8% Coupon payments 4 times per year September 30 December 30 March 30 June 30 Orderbook short name STOR080020A AS "Storent Investments" bond prospectus attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684298