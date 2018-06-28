Due to the distribution of shares in Veoneer Inc to the shareholders of Autoliv Inc, a technical trading halt in warrants and certificates issued by Swedbank AB and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with Autoliv SDB as underlying will be implemented on June 29, 2018. Trading of warrants and certificates issued by Swedbank AB will be resumed on July 2, 2018. Trading of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be resumed on July 3, 2018. Please see the attached document for further information about the instruments and information regarding resumed trading in each instrument. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Cecilia Olsson, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684305