Holders of the undated unsubordinated unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of Korian ("ODIRNANE") (ISIN code: FR0013266087) (Paris:KORI) are informed that the KORIAN General Shareholders Meeting held on June 14th, 2018 decided to distribute a dividend of €0.60 per KORIAN share (ISIN code: FR0010386334).

The dividend ex-date was June 21st, 2018 and the dividend will be paid on July 16th, 2018.

Following this dividend payment, in accordance with paragraph 17.7.2.10 of the Terms and Conditions of the ORDINANE (available on company website), the Conversion Ratio is adjusted from 1 Korian share for 1 ODIRNANE to 1.021 KORIAN share for 1 ORDINANE (calculated to three decimal places by rounding to the nearest thousandth). The new Conversion Ratio is effective on June 21st, 2018.

