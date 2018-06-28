Move reflects rapidly evolving data analytics technology, changes in consumer engagement with energy data worldwide

Energy Services Group (ESG), the retail energy industry's leading provider of SaaS solutions for empowering energy choice worldwide, has named Andrew Green as vice president of global analytics and architecture. The move furthers the global expansion of ESG's suite of data analysis services and their data visualization product launched in September 2017.

Green came to ESG via the May 2017 acquisition of Utiligroup, where he expanded the software solution portfolio and XGen framework to include uSmart, which manages the connectivity transmission and choreography of data integrated with the centralized U.K. smart metering program.

"Andrew's expertise will accelerate our mission to innovate and deliver the most comprehensive SaaS solutions for the global retail energy industry," said ESG Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering Ayikudy "Sri" Srikanth. "He has been instrumental during this transformational period in the United Kingdom and brings a global understanding of infrastructure and analytics, the customer experience and the energy sector."

The XGen framework developed by Green's team is expected to play a vital role in ESG's technology as consumers increase their digital demand and look for real-time data and flexible response systems.

"The concepts of flexibility and scalability are intrinsic to the solutions our customers need," said Green. "Around the world, we're seeing utilities and retail energy providers in need of secure data repository integration and a flexible infrastructure framework. Our approach takes the industry data that we manage for our clients, melds it with other data sources and uses this combined dataset to provide actionable insight and predict future activity."

ESG will combine their current solutions in the marketplace to create a global analytics platform, which will include Demand Forecasting, Revenue Assurance, the Insight portal and Data Visualization. This will leverage shared technology, jurisdictional learnings, customer insights and will allow for best practices globally across all ESG companies. It will also provide customers operating in multiple geographies the capability to provide a unified view of their businesses and customer portfolios.

About Energy Services Group (ESG)

ESG is the leading global provider of SaaS based software solutions to the retail energy industry and offers a comprehensive suite of products including EDI, billing, CIS, wholesale energy management, pipeline/storage management as well as forecasting, sales and pricing. ESG's 300 plus retail supplier clients support over 15 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in production behind over 250 electric and gas utilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Australia and Japan. Please visit: www.energyservicesgroup.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006123/en/

Contacts:

Energy Services Group

Carla Roddy, 781-261-5846

Marketing Director

croddy@energyservicesgroup.net

or

McDonnell Group, Inc. for ESG

Nancy Broe, 404-583-0003, Ext. 105

nancy@themcdonnellgroup.com

www.themcdonnellgroup.com