Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Tim Towers has been appointed to the board of directors as an independent director. Mr. Towers has approximately 25 years of extensive experience as both a director and senior executive of public companies in Canada. He currently serves on the boards of Jiminex Inc. and Navasota Resources Inc.

Jeffrey Hunter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: "We're thrilled to add Mr. Towers to our board. He brings to the board a wide ranging background and training in finance, accounting and economics, and adds a well-rounded business acumen. We are fortunate to welcome his experience to our board, and he'll be a valuable addition."

