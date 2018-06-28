sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 28.06.2018

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 
Aktie:
28.06.2018 | 22:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquires built-to-suit distribution centre for The Medical Export Group in the Netherlands

Within the scope of its strategy to further expand the logistics segment of its real estate portfolio, Intervest Offices & Warehouses has acquired today a fourth logistics site in the Netherlands.

The distribution centre is a built-to-suit new-build project of 13.760 m² for the pharmaceutical wholesaler The Medical Export Group (MEG). The distribution centre under construction is located in Vuren on an expansive industrial site, on the Rotterdam-Ruhr area axis. The site is easily accessible via the A15 Rotterdam-Nijmegen-Ruhr area and the A2 Amsterdam-Utrecht-Eindhoven, which provide a quick connection to the rest of the Netherlands.

Full press release:
Acquisition built-to-suit distribution centre (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2201970/854059.pdf)


