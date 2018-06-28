Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that shareholder's passed all resolutions put before the Company's Annual & Special General Meeting held June 21, 2018 in Vancouver. 29.69% of the outstanding shares were voted at the meeting by proxy and in person. Management's slate of three directors were elected: David Brett (96.23% in favour), Joel Tarrida (96.61% in favour), and Guilford Brett (96.20% in favour). Shareholders also approved the Company's stock option plan (96.55% in favour), the continuance of Lancaster & David as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year (96.64% in favour), and a 5 for 1 share consolidation (96.56% in favour), with such consolidation to be effected at the discresion of management. Management currently intends to proceed with the consolidation as soon as possible.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

Per/

David H. Brett, MBA

President & CEO

604-682-2421

