Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

O-I Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings

Conference Call and Webcast

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (June 28, 2018) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its second quarter 2018 conference call and webcast for Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company's news release for the second quarter 2018 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Monday, July 23.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors (http://www.o-i.com/investors), when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where: http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar (http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar)

The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors (http://www.o-i.com/investors) until July 2019.

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EDT, on July 24. Ask for the O-I conference call.

About O-I

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.9 billion in 2017 and employs more than 26,500 people at 78 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com.





