Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

O-I Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings
Conference Call and Webcast
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (June 28, 2018) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its second quarter 2018 conference call and webcast for Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company's news release for the second quarter 2018 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Monday, July 23.
What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast
Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors (http://www.o-i.com/investors), when the earnings news release is issued.
When: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at 8 a.m. EDT
Where: http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar (http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar)
The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors (http://www.o-i.com/investors) until July 2019.
To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EDT, on July 24. Ask for the O-I conference call.
