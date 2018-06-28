Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris Files 2017 Sustainability Report

LUXEMBOURG, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) (BAE:TS) (BMV:TS) (MILAN:TEN) announces that it has filed today its 2017 sustainability report with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and has made available such report to the other securities regulators of the markets where its securities are listed. The sustainability report contains the non-financial information for the year ended December 31, 2017, required to be disclosed by article 1730-1 of the Luxembourg law of August 10, 1915, as amended and articles 68 and 68bis of the Luxemburg law of December 19, 2002, as amended. The 2017 sustainability report can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam (http://www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam) and is available on Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors (http://www.tenaris.com/investors).

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

