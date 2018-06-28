sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,65 Euro		+0,195
+1,26 %
WKN: 164557 ISIN: LU0156801721 Ticker-Symbol: TW11 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
TENARIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENARIS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,619
15,956
28.06.
15,74
15,865
28.06.
28.06.2018 | 23:17
(9 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris Files 2017 Sustainability Report

Tenaris S.A. / Tenaris Files 2017 Sustainability Report . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LUXEMBOURG, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) (BAE:TS) (BMV:TS) (MILAN:TEN) announces that it has filed today its 2017 sustainability report with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and has made available such report to the other securities regulators of the markets where its securities are listed. The sustainability report contains the non-financial information for the year ended December 31, 2017, required to be disclosed by article 1730-1 of the Luxembourg law of August 10, 1915, as amended and articles 68 and 68bis of the Luxemburg law of December 19, 2002, as amended. The 2017 sustainability report can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam (http://www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam) and is available on Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors (http://www.tenaris.com/investors).

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Tenaris S.A. via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Tenaris S.A.
2200 West Loop South, 8th floor Houston USA


Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;



© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)