Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - Stage Fund acquired iQity Software, a cloud based, LMS and E-learning platform. iQity Software will now be used chiefly in combat with Ontuitive, a leader in customized performance learning software for organizations ranging from small companies, all the way to Fortune 100 companies. The joined forces of both iQity and Ontuitive will be revolutionary for LMS, and online learning and training within the work place systems. Daniel Frydenlund, Chairman and CEO of Stage Fund stated that he is "very excited to see Ontuitive and iQity work side by side, adding to the technology platform and extensive team". Frydenlund continued that, "this strategic acquisition will offer our clients more opportunities to deploy and use our mission critical software. Having visited a handful of our customers based both in the US and Europe, I am pleased to have had a hands on opportunity to really understand the true value this technology provides."

Briana Milligan, current President of Ontuitive, couldn't be more pleased about the conjoining forces of the two companies, and believes that the two powers together will reconstruct, methodically, the efficiency and productivity of LMS and E-Learning within the office. "The conjunction of iQity and Ontuitive will be a colossal advancement in the LMS, E-Learning and Performance Support arena; not only will Ontuitive continue to be a leader in performance support, but it will also be deployed as a leader in corporate classroom learning as well. Ontuitive Corporate Classroom will conveniently allow organizations to efficiently teach their employees predominantly online, with millions of highly customizable configurations at their fingertips. Along with provided content, Ontuitive Corporate Classroom offers vastly tailored systems that assess progress and attentively present where progress could be made with each individual. I am excited to show our customers this game-changing addition to our company."

Hugo Lallo, current Chief Technical Officer at the Stage Fund, is excited about the added capabilities iQity will bring to the Ontuitive platform, and will work diligently to fuse both companies together to create Ontuitive Corporate Classroom. It is projected that the combined strengths of Ontuitive and iQity will provide customers with the better, faster, stronger Ontuitive Corporate Classroom by the end of Q3.

Ontuitive's Senior Product Manager Cece Rupprecht will be working to seamlessly merge Ontuitive and iQity. With her vision and drive that transforms vision into reality, Rupprecht will help to ensure its simplicity, efficiency and productivity.

More About Stage Fund:

Stage Fund, founded in 2009 by Daniel Frydenlund, is a turnaround and growth private equity firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in companies undergoing change in capital structure, strategy, operations or growth, can benefit from our operational and capital approach and that have reached a point in their lifecycle presenting an opportunity for transformation. Stage Fund is headquartered in Denver with offices in N.Y.C. http://www.thestagefund.com/

More About Ontuitive:

Ontuitive, Inc., a technology-enabled learning services company, develops and delivers performance learning solutions that support business processes, IT applications and systems, workplace learning, and organizational knowledge. It offers solutions ranging from customized performance support to off-the-shelf content, business process guidance, contextual application support, and agile lean learning. The company also provides strategic consulting, design and development, implementation, enablement, training, and desk support services. http://www.ontuitive.com/

Contact

Taylor Feldt

Taylor@thestagefund.com

Media Contact:

Stage Fund

3038103070

taylor@thestagefund.com