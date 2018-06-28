sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,052 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JAYA ISIN: CA23131M1059 Ticker-Symbol: 3EN 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC
CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC0,0520,00 %