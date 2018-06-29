HONG KONG, June 29, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), today announced the launch of its SD-WAN solution, branded as "TrueCONNECT Hybrid."Designed to address the needs of today's distributed enterprises for more flexible, open and cloud-based WAN technologies, TrueCONNECT Hybrid is a Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution that virtualizes the topology of enterprise network infrastructure, integrating multiple access technologies (including private WAN networks, mobile networks, and Internet links) into a single active-active hybrid WAN that can be easily orchestrated while maintaining excellent Quality of Service (QoS) and network resilience."Modern enterprises need modern infrastructure," said Taylor Lam, CITIC Telecom CPC's Vice President of Product. "Legacy fixed WANs cannot efficiently or effectively cope with the dynamism of modern business, with multiple varying aspects including new company offices, evolving mission-critical applications, increased use of applications / ICT resources from the cloud, and other such factors."Amplified Enterprise AgilityTrueCONNECT Hybrid supports TrueCONNECT Premium QoS, and is the ideal solution for mission critical and traffic heavy applications, which will automatically be assigned optimal network resources (such as MPLS paths) for a more seamless and responsive end-user experience.Addressing the multi-cloud topologies of modern enterprises, TrueCONNECT Hybrid enables elastic cloud-to-cloud interconnectivity, securing all private and public cloud connectivity (for all applications and transport methods) between branch offices, remote sites and larger corporate data centers.By offering breakthrough flexibility, security, efficiency, and management ease, compared to traditionally routed enterprise WAN architecture, TrueCONNECT Hybrid helps enterprises achieve hybrid WAN connections, while greatly simplifying enterprise WAN orchestration and administration. It ensures organizations to have the agility to swiftly and easily react to market or environment changes, while minimizing time, overhead, complexity and cost. It can also be combined with TrueCONNECT Accelerator (Managed WAN Optimization Services) to further increase WAN throughput effectively and economically, with even greater bandwidth utilization and application performance.Productive PartnershipCITIC Telecom CPC regularly collaborates with best-in-class vendors to incorporate their technologies into solutions, and in particular has almost a decade of product partnership with Riverbed, TrueCONNECT Hybrid being the most recent example of this working relationship."As organizations continue to adopt more and more cloud apps and services, the network has to adapt to become more agile and intelligent. We are very pleased to again collaborate with CITIC Telecom CPC to help enterprises in Asia Pacific and globally modernize their network infrastructure in order to achieve this," said Patrick Yuen, Vice President, Greater China, Riverbed. "Riverbed's SD-WAN platform, Riverbed SteelConnect, delivers complete cloud-to-edge networking capability that is powerful yet simple. The unique set of capabilities includes a unified network fabric, centralized policy orchestration and automation, as well as integrated application performance and security."Prior to TrueCONNECT Hybrid, CITIC Telecom CPC and Riverbed also have developed a close collaboration on TrueCONNECT Accelerator (WAN Optimization), SmartCLOUD TAB (Traffic and Application Balancer), and SmartCLOUD SafeBox (Cloud Backup Solution). The launch of TrueCONNECT Hybrid is yet another testament to the strength of this enduring and productive partnership.Easy and Efficient AdministrationAs a "one-stop-shop" managed solution, TrueCONNECT Hybrid uses a "Single Box" deployment approach to deliver maximum convenience for CITIC Telecom CPC's enterprise customers, with each customer site only requiring one network device that is fully managed by CITIC Telecom CPC's 24x7 professional teams. Customers can easily monitor their WANs via a user-friendly management portal, while CITIC Telecom CPC handles daily maintenance, troubleshooting, and other administrative concerns, freeing up customer IT staff so they can focus on more productive tasks."TrueCONNECT Hybrid truly and literally redefines distributed enterprise infrastructure," concludes Mr. Lam. "Our professional service teams can also customize the solution to fit each customer's unique business needs. With an increasing number of companies depending on external providers for mission-critical cloud-based platforms and applications, and anticipated business growth via opportunities stemming from China's One Belt One Road Initiative, I am pleased we can offer this remarkable solution to our customers so they can readily enjoy the benefits of cutting-edge network virtualization and gain new levels of business agility and cost-effectiveness."TrueCONNECT Hybrid is immediately available and seamlessly interoperates with CITIC Telecom CPC's other flagship enterprise solutions.About CITIC Telecom CPCCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serves multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon the company's flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE global unified cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on its superior quality commitment through a broad global footprint encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 16+ Cloud service centers, -30 data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.At CITIC Telecom CPC, "Innovation Never Stops."For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.comMedia Contact:Rowena Leung(+852) 2170 7536Email: rowena.leung@citictel-cpc.comSource: CITIC Telecom International CPC LimitedCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.