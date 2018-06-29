TomTom (TOM2) has been chosen by the global hotel search platform, trivago, to be one of their geocoding providers, in order to create a better user experience. The agreement will see TomTom Online Search API being used to improve address geocoding in trivago's hotel and accommodation database, allowing people to seamlessly search for an address, business or place, easily integrating location search into an application.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006508/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise, said: "Because TomTom offers a personal approach to delivering high quality Maps APIs, companies like trivago trust us when they're developing their backend applications."

"TomTom geocoding services provide us with the ability to geocode large amounts, and various types, of hotel and accommodation addresses worldwide which is particularly useful at the moment, as we are in the process of onboarding a sizeable volume of alternative accommodation properties. This is essential for us, in order to ensure an optimal lead time and guarantee the best quality connections between destinations and hotels," says Romain Beget, Data Products Lead at trivago.

Developers can easily get going with TomTom Maps APIs, a full suite of location services on TomTom's self-service developer portal: https://developer.tomtom.com/tomtom-maps-apis-developers

ENDS

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company. We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; portable navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities. Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com

About trivago

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of March 31, 2018, trivago has established 55 localized platforms connected to over two million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For additional information factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

As used herein, references to "we", "us", the "company", or "trivago", or similar terms shall mean trivago N.V. and, as the context requires, its subsidiaries

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006508/en/

Contacts:

TomTom Media:

Greg Morrison, +31 6 52 59 00 28

greg.morrison@tomtom.com

or

TomTom Investor Relations:

ir@tomtom.com

or

trivago Media:

Sydney Burdick

comms@trivago.com