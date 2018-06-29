Arian Silver Corporation - Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, June 27
ARIAN
SILVER
Trading Symbols
AIM: AGQ
FWB: I3A
29 June 2018
Annual Report and Notice of AGM
Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting is to be held on 20 September 2018 at 11:30am (UK time) at Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London W1J 6BD, United Kingdom.
The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017 and Notice of Annual General will be posted to shareholders today, and are available on the Company's website as follows:
Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2017: http://www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/fs/180626-arian-annual-report-web.pdf
Notice of Annual General Meeting: www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/2018-notice-of-agm.pdf
For further information please contact:
|Arian Silver Corporation
Dennis Edmonds, Executive Chairman
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599
|Northland Capital Partners Limited
David Hignell / John Howes /
Dugald J. Carlean / Jamie Spotswood
Tel: +44 (0)203 861 6625
|OR
|Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwin / Harriet Jackson
Tel: +44 (0)7747 788 221