Arian Silver Corporation - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

ARIAN

SILVER

Trading Symbols

AIM: AGQ

FWB: I3A

29 June 2018

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting is to be held on 20 September 2018 at 11:30am (UK time) at Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London W1J 6BD, United Kingdom.

The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017 and Notice of Annual General will be posted to shareholders today, and are available on the Company's website as follows:

Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2017: http://www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/fs/180626-arian-annual-report-web.pdf

Notice of Annual General Meeting: www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/2018-notice-of-agm.pdf



For further information please contact: