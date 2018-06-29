Stockholm, June 29, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Calliditas Therapeutics AB (short name: CALTX), a mid cap company within the health care sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Calliditas Therapeutics is the 50th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing high value medical products for patients with significant unmet medical needs in niche indications, where the company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization. Calliditas is focused on the development and commercialization of its lead product candidate Nefecon, which has successfully completed a Phase 2b clinical trial, as a potential new treatment for patients with inflammatory kidney disease who are at risk of progressing to renal failure. Calliditas Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.calliditas.com. "The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm and the capital raise are important landmarks for Calliditas which enable us to accelerate the development of our lead product Nefecon through Phase 3 clinical studies and subsequently commercialization," said Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas. "We would like to thank our existing investors for their continued support and welcome all new shareholders to Calliditas." "We are excited to welcome Calliditas Therapeutics to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Calliditas Therapeutics joins our vibrant health care sector, and we look forward to supporting the company for many years to come." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------