Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sberbank announces book closing of its series 001P-12R exchange-traded bonds with a volume of RUB 50 bln 29-Jun-2018 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _28 June 2018, Moscow - _Sberbank's bid book for its series 001P-12R exchange-traded bonds with a volume of RUB 50 bln was closed successfully today. The coupon rate guidance is set at 7.60% per annum. The period of bonds' circulation is 3 years and 7 months after placement. The organisers are Sberbank CIB, Russian Agricultural Bank and BC Region. The total demand of applications exceeded the placement volume by more than 50%. "The placement of Sberbank's bonds is another step towards building a benchmark for the Russian bond market. The current issue generated extensive demand from investors and clients," said Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 5493002UKIL6VCUK4H24 Sequence No.: 5692 EQS News ID: 700129 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 29, 2018 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)