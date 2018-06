Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, Latvia, 2018-06-29 13:09 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management of JSC "Grobina" is informing, that considering on fact, that Annual Shareholders meeting of JSC "Grobina" is announced on July 30, 2018, the report of the year 2017 will be published two weeks before the shareholders' meeting, i.e. until July 16, 2018, on the basis of to the Commercial Law of the Republic of Latvia.