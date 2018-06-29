Macquarie Investment Management, a division of Macquarie Group, has closed the acquisition of Luxembourg-based ValueInvest Asset Management S.A. (ValueInvest), a value-oriented investment manager that focuses on global equities. ValueInvest is based in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and manages €3.7 billion in assets at 31 March 2018.

ValueInvest, founded in 1998, is led by Jesper Alsing, chief executive officer, and Jens Hansen, chief investment officer. ValueInvest brings a team of 17 experienced professionals to Macquarie, joining the firm's multi-boutique equity structure whose teams manage more than €69.7 billion in equities on behalf of clients worldwide. The acquisition expands Macquarie Investment Management's presence in Europe, a cornerstone of its strategy to serve clients' investment needs globally.

Ben Bruck, global head of Macquarie Investment Management, said: "We are pleased to extend our investment capabilities in global equities a large and increasingly important asset class sought after by clients. The team's long-term, high-conviction, value-oriented investment approach is grounded in fundamental research, and we anticipate that they will be a great fit with the Macquarie investment culture and with our global client base."

About Macquarie

Macquarie Group is a global provider of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs 14,469 people in over 25 countries.

About Macquarie Investment Management

Macquarie Investment Management is a global asset manager with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As active managers, we prioritise autonomy and accountability at the team level in pursuit of opportunities that matter for clients. Our conviction-based, long-term approach has led institutional and individual clients to entrust us to manage €200.7 billion in assets as at 31 March 2018. In the US, retail investors recognise our Delaware Funds by Macquarie as one of the longest-standing mutual fund families, with more than 75 years in existence. Macquarie Investment Management is a division of Macquarie Asset Management, a global asset manager with €308.9 billionin assets under management as at 31 March 2018.

