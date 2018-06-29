sprite-preloader
lynx
WKN: A0ESUB ISIN: NO0010199052 Ticker-Symbol: T3L 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.06.2018 | 14:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

NextGenTel Holding ASA: Sale of Kvantel AS Successfully Completed

OSLO, Norway, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With reference to the previously announced sale of all the shares in Kvantel AS (the "Transaction"), NextGenTel Holding ASA (the "Company") hereby confirms that the Transaction today has been successfully completed. Net proceeds from the Transaction will be used to repay the Company's long term bank debt in full, and also to pay outstanding tax debt. The Board of Directors will consider a potential extraordinary dividend in due course.

NextGenTel Holding ASA
Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo
http://nextgentelholding.com
IR@nextgentel.com

