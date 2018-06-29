Orange Belgium: CommuniThings launches first NB-IoT Smart Parking at the city of Liège, in partnership with Orange

Press Release

Brussels, 29 June 2018

CommuniThings launches first NB-IoT Smart Parking at the city of Liège, in partnership with Orange

CommuniThings announced today the commercial launch of the first smart-parking solution over NB-IoT technology, in partnership with Orange. The "Shop & Drive" solution presented in Liège today assists commuters to find available parking space via a mobile application while stimulating shopping activities through increased vehicle rotations at each spot. The Smart Parking solution running on Orange Belgium's Mobile IoT network introduces low-power wireless sensors and open-data applications serving residents, retailers and municipalities.

CommuniThings is one of the 3 start-ups selected by Orange Fab BeLux, Orange accelerator program for start-ups, focusing on supporting them to scale up thanks to business partnerships with Orange in Belgium and Luxembourg as well as internationally.

Improved shop & drive experience in Liège

Etay Oren, CEO of CommuniThings, explains: "With the Smart Parking solution we developed for the city of Liège, users can view real-time parking occupancy on their smartphone and even navigation to the available space. Once parked, they are allowed 30 minutes of free parking in order to carry out necessity shopping. Parking controllers are informed in real-time of the parking duration. Parking managers receive statistics on usage patterns per parking and comparative analysis between periods (hours, days etc.). Previous deployments showed a threefold increase in number of vehicle rotations per spot. We are also very proud to launch this Smart Parking solution over the NB-IoT technology and we look forward to deepen our cooperation with Orange's technical experts to introduce additional dedicated low-power solutions for different segments across cities and enterprises."

Smart Parking solution on Orange IoT network

The Smart Parking solution is built on Orange Belgium's nationwide Narrowband-IoT network, launched in 2017. This technology has unique advantages: it allows very long battery life of the connected equipment and reduces the cost of the electronic components inside the connected objects. It also enables full bidirectional communication between the object and the network allowing firmware updates over the air. Its signal penetration inside buildings is very strong and in the future the connectivity abroad (roaming) on other operators' mobile IoT networks is guaranteed. By making use of Orange's NB-IoT network, CommuniThings has the most reliable solution for IoT connectivity as it operates in a licensed radio spectrum. And thanks to the SIM card it guarantees secure connectivity through stringent authentication and encrypting the data in transit.

Orange Fab helps CommuniThings grow

Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, elaborates: "We are very proud of supporting CommuniThings and its mobile IoT solution launched on our NB-IoT network. CommuniThings was one of the winning start-ups of the first season of Orange Fab BeLux, the accelerator program of the Orange Group that helps scale-ups who develop new products and innovative services in sectors such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, grow.We look forward to helping CommuniThings grow their business further, in Belgium as well as internationally, thanks to a win-win business oriented partnership. Thanks to Orange Fab, CommuniThings also got the opportunity to present their products and services on Orange booth at VivaTech, the world rendezvous for start-ups and leaders in Paris. Last but not least, we are preparing the next season of Orange Fab BeLux so I invite all start-ups and scale-ups to visit orangefab.be and enter an application form to benefit from this kind of opportunity."

More info on www.communithings.com (http://www.communithings.com/) and www.orangefab.be (http://www.orangefab.be/) .

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

About Orange Fab

Orange Fab is an international accelerator network for start-ups from the Orange Group programme, now active in 15 countries. Orange Fab's main objective is to create a commercial partnership between the start-ups and the Business Units of Orange. It will also help start-ups develop their business and activities. The network Orange Fab is designed to be a launch pad for start-ups to accelerate their growth and boost their local and international visibility.

Since its launch in 2013, Orange Fab has already contributed to the development of nearly 250 start-ups worldwide.

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Press contact

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com (mailto:annelore.marynissen@orange.com) - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com (mailto:jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com) - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be (mailto:press@orange.be)

Contact investors

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92

About CommuniThings

CommuniThings is an enabler of Smart-City solutions, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. Founded in 2014, CommuniThings is a multi-technology provider of wireless Smart- Parking solutions, with extensive track record of LPWAN (Low Power Wide Access network) deployments across Europe. Leveraging the emerging IoT networks, its turnkey solution includes wireless sensors and application management layer catering to commuters, parking stewards, municipalities and retailers.

Learn more at www.communithings.com (http://www.communithings.com/) .





