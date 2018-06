Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2018) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce it has closed the second tranche of the previously announced financing to raise up to $2.5 million at $0.20 per share and issue up to 12,500,000 shares of the Company. Pursuant to the second tranche, Upco has issued 2,040,000 shares at $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of $408,000. The Proceeds will be used for general working capital. All the shares issued will have a 4 month hold. Upco paid a finders fee of $28,560 in cash and issued 142,800 finders warrants exercisable at $0.25 for a period of 2 years to Pinpoint Participations UG.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments.

www.upcointernational.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and Director

office@upcointernational.com

212-461-3676

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will" "may" "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "development", "forthcoming", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Upco cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Upco is not a guarantee of future results or performance.