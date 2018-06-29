The improvement to the country's power infrastructure is planned to enable the integration of renewable energy IPP projects under the recently-signed PPAs, as part of the REIPPPP program.German government-owned development bank, KfW has agreed to provide South African power utility Eskom with ZAR 1.35 billion (around $100 million) in funds for the improvement of the transmission network in the Eastern Cape region, where several large-scale renewable (mostly wind) power plants are located. The grid enhancement, Eskom said, is intended to enable the integration of several new renewable energy projects ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...