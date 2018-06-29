New distribution center significantly shortens DNA kit shipment time for MyHeritage's rapidly expanding customer base in Europe

MyHeritage, the leading global service for family history and DNA testing, announced today the opening of a new distribution center in Tilburg, the Netherlands for shipments of its DNA testing kits to Europe. DNA kits ordered by European customers are now being shipped to them directly from Europe, instead of the USA, shortening lead and transit times considerably.

Delivery time across Europe via standard shipping now takes less than a week and is even faster in some cases (for example, 2-day delivery to the Netherlands and Belgium, 3-5 days to Germany and Denmark). Expedited shipping is also available throughout Europe, with next day delivery for orders made before 1 p.m. and 2-day delivery for all others. Shipping costs to Europe are now much lower for consumers than before.

The shorter shipping time and reduced shipping costs are a boon to MyHeritage DNA's fast-growing European user base, which has grown exponentially since the launch of MyHeritage DNA and has seen a 450% year-over-year increase in DNA kit sales across Europe in the first five months of 2018. MyHeritage is now known among family history enthusiasts as the leading DNA service in Europe and the best choice for European DNA matching, enabling users to find relatives in Europe through shared DNA. Having a large European customer base is a substantial benefit for people seeking to find their relatives in Europe, and for people in the USA and the rest of the world whose ancestors originated from Europe.

"We are very pleased to have established our dedicated DNA distribution center in the Netherlands to help our European customers get their DNA kits faster," said Ran Michnowski, MyHeritage's VP Operations. "With the new distribution center, and additional steps that are in the works, we plan to accelerate the growth of our presence in Europe."

"MyHeritage's European focus brings in some of the best European matches," said Blaine Bettinger, founder of the popular Genetic Genealogy Tips Techniques group on Facebook. "This enables people in Europe and those with European heritage to find valuable new information. I have matches on MyHeritage I didn't get anywhere else."

The new distribution center covers most countries in Europe, except Poland, where MyHeritage DNA kits are not sold, and except for non-EU countries Norway and Switzerland, which are still served from MyHeritage's fulfillment center in the USA. In the future, the new distribution center will also collect DNA samples sent back by European customers, and rush them to the MyHeritage DNA lab in the USA.

MyHeritage DNA kits can be purchased online at www.myheritage.com/DNA.

About MyHeritage

MyHeritage is the leading global service for family history and DNA testing. As technology thought leaders, MyHeritage has transformed family history into an activity that is accessible and instantly rewarding. Its global user community enjoys access to a massive library of historical records, the most internationally diverse collection of family trees and groundbreaking search and matching technologies. Launched in November 2016, MyHeritage DNA is a technologically advanced, affordable DNA test that reveals ethnic origins and previously unknown relatives. Trusted by millions of families, MyHeritage provides an easy way to find new family members, discover ethnic origins, and to treasure family stories, past and present, for generations to come. MyHeritage is available in 42 languages. www.myheritage.com

