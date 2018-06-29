Flow Traders NV: BinckBank and Flow Traders complete sale of Think ETF Asset Management B.V.

For immediate release - 29 June 2018, 17:45 hrs CET

BINCK BANK AND FLOW TRADERS COMPLETE SALE OF THINK ETF ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V.



AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands - BinckBank N.V. (60%), Flow Traders N.V (24%) and Think ETF's management (16%) together announce that, further to the press release on January 19th 2018, the sale of their stakes in Think ETF Asset Management B.V. to Van Eck Associates Corporation has been completed. Van Eck has received almost full ownership of Think ETF Asset Management B.V., only management of Think ETF Asset Management B.V. will retain a small stake.



Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed at this stage.

Following this sale, BinckBank CEO Vincent Germyns and Flow Traders co-CEO Dennis Dijkstra will step down from Think ETF's' Supervisory Board.

More information about Think ETF's can be found on www.thinketfs.nl (http://www.thinketfs.nl).

END

Contact details

About BinckBank N.V.

BinckBank is the largest independent Dutch online bank for investors and savers. BinckBank offers services to retail investors and independent asset managers in terms of savings (Saving) Investing (Investing) and trading (Trading), via its European ICT-basis platform. BinckBank is listed on Euronext Amsterdam as an independent online bank with offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain. BinckBank serves more than 632,000 account holders with assets under administration of € 26 billion and assets under management of € 1.1 billion by December 31, 2017. BinckBank was formed in 2000 and employs 579 FTEs. For more information please visit www.binck.com (http://www.binck.com)

Contact

BinckBank N.V.

Harmen van der Schoor/ Investor relations

+31 20 522 03 78

ir@binck.com (mailto:ir@binck.com)



About Flow Traders N.V.

Flow Traders is a leading, global, technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, specializing in exchange traded products (ETPs). Flow Traders provides continuous liquidity in global financial markets, while seeking to stay market neutral at all times and without having directional opinions.

Investors benefit from our activities due to increased liquidity, higher execution quality and lower overall trading costs. As such, we contribute to more efficient and transparent financial markets. Flow Traders is official liquidity provider in 6,000 financial products across the globe, tracking all underlying asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies with access to about 150 trading venues in over 40 countries. Flow Traders' headquarter is located in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with trading offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and New York, covering all time zones. Flow Traders' shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, please visit: www.flowtraders.com (http://www.flowtraders.com) .

Contact

Flow Traders N.V.

Serge Enneman / Investor Relations Officer

+31 20 7996799

investor.relations@flowtraders.com (mailto:investor.relations@flowtraders.com)

