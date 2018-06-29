BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank and Flow Traders complete the sale of Think ETF Asset Management B.V.

Amsterdam, 29 June 2018 - BinckBank N.V. (60%), Flow Traders N.V. (24%) and Think ETF's management together announce that, further to the press release (https://hugin.info/130685/R/2162635/831880.pdf) on January 19th 2018, the sale of their stakes in Think ETF Asset Management B.V. to Van Eck Associates Corporation has been completed. Van Eck has received almost full ownership of Think ETF Asset Management B.V., only management of Think ETF Asset Management B.V. will retain a small stake.

Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed at this stage.

Following this sale, BinckBank CEO Vincent Germyns and Flow Traders co-CEO Dennis Dijkstra will step down from Think ETF's' Supervisory Board.

More information about Think ETF's can be found at https://thinketfs.nl/ (https://thinketfs.nl/)

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2202189/854190.pdf)



