PeopleKeys offers DISC behavioral assessment tools online in over 33 languages

BOARDMAN, Ohio, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleKeys, a leading publisher and provider of DISC assessments and behavioral analysis training courses worldwide offers a myriad of DISC reports and assessments available in over 33 languages. The translated products were created to meet the demand of the global marketplace for localized language options. In working together with international distributor partners and translators, the most requested language options were determined and made available by PeopleKeys in their online discinsights.com (https://discinsights.com/) shop, accessible online 24x7.

Being the top international DISC technology provider doesn't stop there for PeopleKeys. "We have many positive things happening with PeopleKeys in 2018, and cannot stress enough our commitment to be the #1 DISC technology provider in the world," says Dr. Brad Smith. The team has not only taken action to become GDPR compliant this May, upholding their policy for client data privacy and protection, but has completed the addition of localized and rollover servers to better aid their international partners' needs for technology down-time prevention, increased processing speed and the benefit of an additional layer to their clients' data security.

Another way PeopleKeys is focusing on the benefit of their international partners is the addition of localized international domains for top-user countries, with the goal being to provide a more user-friendly online experience. This is on-target to be in place by the end of 2018. With online quickly becoming the number one way users access PeopleKeys' technology globally, attention has been placed on ways to make it easier for international customers to obtain the information they require. To view the DISC assessments and available language options, visit https://peoplekeys.com/translations/index.php (https://peoplekeys.com/translations/index.php)

About PeopleKeys:

PeopleKeys (http://www.peoplekeys.com/), international behavioral experts and personality analysis leader for over 35 years, has been providing DISC-based solutions to thousands of companies and millions of individuals worldwide. Their goal is to help people use people analytics to understand how personality analysis can enhance relationships, improve productivity, minimize conflict, and unlock the potential in today's workforces. PeopleKeys' behavioral courses, assessments, customizations, integrations, as well as training and consulting solutions, have been translated into over 33 languages.

