Degaussing System Market Worth 981.2 Million USD by 2023

According to the new market research report on "Degaussing System Market by Solution (Degaussing, Ranging, Deperming), End User (OEM, Services, Aftermarket), Vessel Type (MCMV, OPV, FAC, Submarines, Frigates, Corvettes, Destroyers, Aircraft Carriers, Amphibious), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to be USD 809.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 981.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.92% from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as increasing importance of degaussing system in naval warfare, technological advancement in degaussing equipment, and increasing defense budgets are driving the degaussing system market.

Based on end user, the OEM segment of the degaussing system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the delivery of new ships worldwide.

Based on vessel type, the submarines segment is estimated to lead the degaussing system market in 2018. The growth of the submarines segment can be attributed to the need to protect submarines from enemy mines placed underwater by carrying out degaussing activities to completely demagnetize their magnetic signatures.

Based on solution, the ranging segment of the degaussing system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the degaussing segment is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of this systems in new and old vessels to protect them from enemy mines.

The degaussing system market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The degaussing system market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 The rise in defense spending in North America is one of the most significant factors contributing to the increased demand for degaussing systems in the region. In addition, need to protect combat and surface vessels from new and leftover enemy mines are additional factors driving the degaussing system market in North America.

Major companies profiled in the degaussing system market report include L&T (India), Polyamp (Sweden), ECA (France), Ultra Electronic (UK), Ifen SpA (Italy), Dayatech Merin (Malaysia), AMSC (US), STL System AG (Switzerland), and Surma LTD. (Switzerland), among others.

