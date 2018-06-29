Pacific Energy Development (PEDEVCO Corp.): Pacific Energy Development Regains Compliance with NYSE American Listing Standards

DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2018 / PEDEVCO Corp. d/b/a Pacific Energy Development (NYSE American: PED) (the "Company"), announced today that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE American LLC (the "Exchange") continued listing standards.

As previously reported by the Company in the Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on:

(a) December 30, 2016, on December 27, 2016, the Company received notice from the Exchange that the Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(iii) of the continued listing standards of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide"), which requires a listed company to have stockholders' equity of at least $6.0 million if it has reported net losses in its five most recent fiscal years, since the Company reported stockholders' equity of less than $6,000,000 at September 30, 2016 and had incurred net losses in its five most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2015; and

(b) May 9, 2017, on May 3, 2017, the Company received notice from the Exchange that the Company was not in compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the Company Guide, since it reported stockholders' equity of less than $2,000,000 at December 31, 2016 and had incurred net losses in its five most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2016.

As set forth in the unaudited pro forma balance sheet of the Company filed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 26, 2018, the Company had pro forma stockholders' equity of $23.7 million as of March 31, 2018, after adjustment for the recent funding transaction and debt repayment transactions disclosed by the Company in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 26, 2018. In a letter dated March 22, 2018, the NYSE Regulation notified the Company that it had successfully regained compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards.

Effective June 28, 2018, the ".bc" designation (signifying non-compliance with NYSE American listing standards) was removed from the Company's trading symbol. In addition, the Company was removed from the list of NYSE American noncompliant issuers on the Exchange's website.

