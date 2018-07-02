Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced as of July 1, it has assumed direct commercial operations in Europe to provide sales, distribution, customer support and product services for its Omnipod System. Insulet has established a dedicated Customer Care team, committed to providing best-in-class support to its large European customer base.

"We are thrilled to directly support the diabetes community across Europe now and into the future," said Patrick Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have a very accomplished team in place whose sole focus is to deliver an exceptional customer experience and we are deeply committed to bringing customized innovation to the local European markets."

Since July 2017, when Insulet announced its intention to assume the distribution, sales, marketing, training and support activities for the Omnipod System across Europe, the Company has established a highly-talented European team of over 100 employees with extensive diabetes knowledge and expertise within the European markets. In addition, Insulet now has 24/7 customer care and product support for over 140,000 Podders worldwide.

"Insulet has always been committed to putting the patient first and direct operations in Europe is a big step forward for all Omnipod users," said Professor Eric Renard, Professor of Endocrinology, Lapeyronie University Hospital, Montpellier, France. "Insulet is making a significant, long-term commitment to the diabetes community in Europe and I'm excited they plan to bring new innovations to market that best serve the local European customers."

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod, by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across multiple therapeutic areas. Founded in 2000, more than 140,000 users across the globe rely on Insulet's Omnipod Insulin Management System to bring simplicity and freedom to their lives.

On July 1, 2018, Insulet assumed direct operations of its Omnipod Insulin Management System product line in Europe, including sales, marketing, training and customer support activities. This allows Insulet to be closer to the diabetes community and identify opportunities to support European customer needs over the long-term, as Insulet does in the United States and Canada.

For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.myomnipod.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2018 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

