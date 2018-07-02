France wins World Rugby Under 20 Championship using STATS' Comprehensive Match Reports and Data Analysis

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, provided data to the France U20 National Rugby Team supporting their first World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

This was France's first top-three finish in the Junior World Championship. France went undefeated through group play, winning against South Africa, Ireland, and Georgia. The team upset six-time champion New Zealand in the semifinals and beat England 33-25 in the final match.

STATS provides the French U20 Rugby team with comprehensive live and post-game statistics using the most advanced online analysis portal designed for rugby union teams, officials, and broadcasters. STATS also provides various rugby services for teams in Italy, Ireland, and the United States.

"We would like to congratulate the U20 France National team on their victory," said Ryan Paterson, STATS' Chief Global Officer. "STATS' suite of rugby data and analytics helped the team evaluate its players like never before and get in-depth player analysis to succeed in the global competition."

France's team utilized STATS "Plus" data, allowing the team to receive comprehensive game reports and player analysis in less than 24 hours following a match. The team also used STATS Portal, a global video library, to support coaches and analysts for match preparation and provide instant sharable video content.

"Using STATS' Portal data and reports, we honed in on player performance for both French Rugby players and our competition," said Gilles SOIRAT, Performance analyst of the U20 France National team. "Having this information in our hands provided us with the preparation to excel in this year's World Rugby Under 20 Championship."

