PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant - Result of AGM

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release - June 30, 2018

PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant Holds AGM

Chelyabinsk, Russia - On June 30, 2018 PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant ("CZP") (LSE, MOEX: CHZN) held its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (the "AGM").

Pavel Izbrekht, General Director of CZP, presented to the Shareholders CZP's annual report regarding CZP's financials and operations for 2017 as well as its social and corporate policy.

The AGM approved the annual report and the annual financial statements of CZP for 2017.

The AGM voted in favor of the non-distribution of profits in the amount of 5,378,546 thousand rubles, received by CZP according to the results of 2017 reporting year. Dividends for 2017 reporting year are not payable.

The Shareholders elected the Board of Directors composed of 7 members. The following persons were elected to the Board of Directors:

Vladimir Belykh;

Vladimir Bublik;

Bronislav Gongalo;

Pavel Izbrekht;

Elfat Ismagilov;

Oleg Meluhov;

Andrey Panshin.

Also the Audit Commission composed of 3 members was elected. LLC "Agency "Taxes and Financial Law" and JSC "KPMG" were approved as CZP's independent auditors. A consent was given to an entry into the interested party transaction in relation to the obtaining of insurance of CZP's directors and officers liability.

Resolutions have been passed on application of CZP to delist CZP's shares from PJSC Moscow Stock Exchange, on application of CZP to the Bank of Russia to exempt CZP from the obligation to disclose the information pursuant to the laws of the Russian Federation on securities, and on making amendments to the charter of CZP eliminating the indication that CZP is a public company as well as on adoption of the new version of CZP's charter.

About Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant is the leading Russian zinc producer. In 2017 the plant produced 183,002 tonnes of saleable SHG zinc.

According to consolidated IFRS accounts, revenue in 2017 was RUB 38,548 mln and EBITDA was RUB 9,266 mln.

Ordinary shares of CZP are traded on the Moscow exchange under ticker CHZN and Global Depository Receipts (GDR) are traded on the London Stock Exchange under ticker CHZN.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Natalya Vasilieva, PR, ngv@zinc.ru

Tel:+7 (351) 799-01-52