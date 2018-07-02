COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Hochtief AG EUR500mil 7yr

Post-Stabilisation notice

02 July 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500,000,000 1.75% Notes due 03 July 2025

Issued pursuant to the Debt Issuance Programme, dated 07 June 2018

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: DE000A2LQ5M4 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 1.75% Notes due 03 July 2025 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft :

HSBC Bank plc

Mizuho International plc

Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.