sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,51 Euro		-0,28
-1,77 %
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKF AB B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,553
15,588
10:35
15,56
15,585
10:35
02.07.2018 | 09:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SKF's Half-year Results to be Published on 19 July

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The SKF Group will publish its half-year results on 19 July around 8.00 (Swedish time) and will host a conference call, in English, at 9:00.

To join the conference call, please dial-in using the following details at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

SE: +46 (0)8-5065-3942

UK: +44 (0)330-336-9411

US: +1-323-794-2093

Please inform the operator that you wish to take part in the SKF conference call.

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: http://investors.skf.com/en/result-centre

Media: To be book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Christian Johansson after the conference call, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com / +46-725-77-65-76.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:

Theo Kjellberg
Director
Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576
mobile: +46-725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
+46-31-337-2104
+46-705-472-104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-half-year-results-to-be-published-on-19-july,c2565534

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2565534/871046.pdf

Full release as pdf


© 2018 PR Newswire