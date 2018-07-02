SKF's Half-year Results to be Published on 19 July

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The SKF Group will publish its half-year results on 19 July around 8.00 (Swedish time) and will host a conference call, in English, at 9:00.
To join the conference call, please dial-in using the following details at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:
SE: +46 (0)8-5065-3942
UK: +44 (0)330-336-9411
US: +1-323-794-2093
Please inform the operator that you wish to take part in the SKF conference call.
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: http://investors.skf.com/en/result-centre
