Metso Corporation: Metso closes its acquisition of P.J. Jonsson och Söner in Sweden

Metso closes its acquisition of P.J. Jonsson och Söner in Sweden

Metso Corporation press release, July 2, 2018 at 11:45 a.m. EEST

Metso has today successfully completed its acquisition of the Swedish mobile crushing and screening solution provider P.J. Jonsson och Söner. The agreement regarding the acquisition was announced in April 2018.

"This acquisition is an important step in implementing Metso's growth strategy, allowing us to strengthen the breadth and availability of our product and service offering for the Nordic market. We are convinced that P.J. Jonsson och Söner's know-how and solutions will align well with customer needs and complement Metso's current portfolio," says Markku Simula, president of Metso's Aggregates Equipment business area.

"We are excited by the opportunity to grow as part of Metso. This acquisition will benefit our customers as well as our employees, who are our most valuable asset," says Anders Jonsson, managing director of P.J. Jonsson och Söner.

About P.J. Jonsson och Söner

P.J. Jonsson och Söner AB specializes in the supply of mobile crushing and screening plants to a wide range of customers across Sweden. The company's sales in the fiscal year 2017 were SEK 342 million (EUR 33 million) and it has approximately 40 employees. More details are available in Swedish on the company's website at pjjonsson.se (http://www.pjjonsson.se/).

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com (https://www.metso.com/), twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

Further information

Global Communications, tel. +358 20 484 3212

Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 484 3253





