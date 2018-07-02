Mediatrix Capital Honored as Best Family Office Asset Manager by the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office International Association During the Ritossa Family Office 6th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monaco Single and Multi-Family International Association presented the prestigious Best Family Office Asset Manager award to Mediatrix Capital under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco at the 6th Global Family Office Investment Summit held June 27-29.

Mediatrix Capital CEO Michael S. Young accepted the award in Monte Carlo in the presence of an A-List group of 400+ Billionaires, Sheikhs, Royal Families and Business Leaders from around the world representing more than $2 trillion in wealth.

"It's an honor to present the Best Family Office Asset Manager award to Mediatrix Capital. The Summit is the largest and most influential family office gathering ever held and we appreciate Mediatrix Capital's work on behalf of many important families," said Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office International Association.

"A select few individuals and teams are recognized at our Global Family Office Summits and this year's award to Mediatrix Capital is quite well-deserved. It is indeed a pleasure to showcase the firm's hard work and dedication to using sophisticated algorithmic technology and artificial intelligence to achieve exceptional results," said Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back six hundred years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"I am both humbled and greatly honored to accept the award in front of such a dignified audience both on behalf of my partners and employees. Mediatrix Capital works with extreme diligence to not only protect client funds, but to create world class returns, which we have been doing for the better part of five straight years. I accept the award with gratitude," said Mediatrix Capital CEO Michael S. Young.

About Mediatrix Capital, Inc.

Mediatrix Capital, Inc. provides Managed Account services for an elite clientele seeking to benefit from trading the Foreign Exchange Market. The founding partners of Mediatrix Capital are respected traders and published FX Spot and FX OTC Options strategists with a track record of exceptional operations, trade management, technology/algorithm development, risk mitigation, and overall funds management. The firm offers qualified investors access to one of the finest high rate investment funds available anywhere in the world with 100% transparency, 100% liquidity and world class, dependable monthly returns that most firms only hope for in any single year's time.

For further information, visit www.mediatrixcapital.com