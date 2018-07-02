sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,07  Euro		-0,06
-1,17 %
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,077
5,097
12:07
5,08
5,09
12:05
02.07.2018 | 11:05
(14 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: Hydro signs new long-term power contract for Norwegian aluminium portfolio

Norwegian aluminium company Norsk Hydro ASA's wholly-owned subsidiary Hydro Energi AS has signed a long-term power contract with Tonstad Vindpark AS.

Tonstad Vindpark AS is owned by Engie, a French power utility company, and SUSI Partners, a Swiss Investment Manager specializing in sustainable energy infrastructure.

The contract spans for 25 years, for the period 2020 to 2045. Hydro Energi AS will purchase 100% of the actual output of the wind farm and will handle all balancing and nomination from the commissioning of the wind farm and for the duration of the power purchase contract.

Tonstad Vindpark AS is a planned onshore wind farm in Sirdal and Flekkefjord in southern Norway (NO2) with an installed capacity of 208 MW and an estimated average production of 0.7 TWh annually.

The contract will contribute to supplying power to Hydro's aluminium plants in Norway.


Investor contacts
Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Øyvind Breivik
+47 40226686
Oyvind.Breivik@hydro.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)